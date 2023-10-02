Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 1,733 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 4.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

ITW stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.26. 553,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,591. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.46 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

