Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 2,945 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.41% of Donaldson worth $31,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %

DCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. 115,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

