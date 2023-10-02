Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 416 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MDT traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,533. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

