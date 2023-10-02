Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.05. 85,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,696. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $222.58 and a one year high of $351.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

