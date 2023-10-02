McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.8 %

MCD stock traded down $4.84 on Monday, reaching $258.60. 2,116,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $231.71 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.