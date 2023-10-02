McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,148. The company has a market cap of $188.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $231.71 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

