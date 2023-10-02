Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $68.00. 4,567,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,729,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

