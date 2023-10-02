Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 1,439,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

