MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

MeiraGTx Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.62. 57,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,290. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.