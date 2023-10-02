Meta Platforms’ (META) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Shares of META stock traded up $3.98 on Monday, hitting $304.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,719,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average is $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

