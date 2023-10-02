Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.34.

Shares of META stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 50.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

