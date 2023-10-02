Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $375.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.34.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $300.21 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.