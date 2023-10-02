MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lowered by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 10.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 17.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 562,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

