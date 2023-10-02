MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.79. 761,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.