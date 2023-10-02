Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Microlise Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SAAS remained flat at GBX 115 ($1.40) on Friday. 928,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,374. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of £133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Microlise Group Company Profile
