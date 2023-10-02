Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SAAS remained flat at GBX 115 ($1.40) on Friday. 928,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,374. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of £133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

