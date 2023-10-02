Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.12% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EWQ stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 350,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,490. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $892.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.