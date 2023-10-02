Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,609,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

EWI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 345,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,909. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

