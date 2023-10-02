Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 217

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.60) to GBX 217 ($2.65) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 275 ($3.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 213.40 ($2.61).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 226 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.40 ($2.92). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.49.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

