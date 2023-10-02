Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.50. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 85,478 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

