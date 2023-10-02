Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 159,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

