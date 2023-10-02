Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 5.3% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,344. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.34 and a 200-day moving average of $465.30. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $399.69 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

