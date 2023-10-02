Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,867 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.1% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 261.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,361. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

