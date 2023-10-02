MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

MLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MLTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $57.00 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.