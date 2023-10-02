Morgan Stanley Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $245.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.09.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 509.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

