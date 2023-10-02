Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. 23,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,546. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

