MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. MP Materials has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

