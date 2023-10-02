MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.21. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,484,213 shares trading hands.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

