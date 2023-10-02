MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $73.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

