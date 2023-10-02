Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 2nd (NYSE:MWG)

Multi Ways’ (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 2nd. Multi Ways had issued 7,240,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $18,100,000 based on an initial share price of $2.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE:MWG opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. Multi Ways has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.33.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.

