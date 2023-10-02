Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 2nd (NYSE:MWG)

Multi Ways’ (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 2nd. Multi Ways had issued 7,240,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $18,100,000 based on an initial share price of $2.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Multi Ways Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MWG opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. Multi Ways has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.33.
About Multi Ways
