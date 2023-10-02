My DeFi Pet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169,803.38 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 73.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.60 million and $169,803.38 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002833 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,623,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.