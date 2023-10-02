NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 4.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.33. 94,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 628,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NaaS Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Stories

