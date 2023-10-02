NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 4.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.33. 94,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 628,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
NaaS Technology Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
Featured Stories
