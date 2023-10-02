NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 5.0 %

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

