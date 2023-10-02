NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NCC)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 149.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities
