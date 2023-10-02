NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NCC)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 149.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

