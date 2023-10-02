National Grid (LON:NG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,300 ($15.87) price target on the stock.

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 980 ($11.97) on Thursday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 844.29 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.01). The stock has a market cap of £36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,324.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 994.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,052.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other National Grid news, insider John Pettigrew sold 219,615 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.79), for a total value of £2,299,369.05 ($2,807,875.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46 shares of company stock valued at $45,383. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

