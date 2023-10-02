National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.82) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE NGG opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. National Grid has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,586 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after buying an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,482,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

