National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,757 shares during the period. National Instruments accounts for 2.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 323,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,216. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

