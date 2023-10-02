Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

