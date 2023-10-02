Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 466,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navigator

Navigator Stock Down 2.6 %

NVGS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 41,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,310. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Navigator has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.