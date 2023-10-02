nCino’s (NCNO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

NCNO traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 234,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $77,028.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in nCino by 1,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 439,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

