Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.09.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.85 on Thursday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

