Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLLSF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 26,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

