Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.40. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 42,126 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,859,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,859,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,961,374.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

