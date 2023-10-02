New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 358,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.