New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for about 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

