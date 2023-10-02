New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,508. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

