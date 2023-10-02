New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SPG traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $105.06. 883,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,794. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

