New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,000. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

