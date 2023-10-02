New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
BSCR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. 123,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,143. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.