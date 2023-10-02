New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,553,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.50. 3,805,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

