New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 4,661,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,499. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.